I am addicted to buying domains. Latest example. Ideally it would be a news site with all the latest videos from the Land of Kamala aka the United States of America. #
The best journalism is coming from the candidate. I think you could make a pretty good hour-length show on MSNBC with 12 of their posts, five minutes each, one after the other, with a small panel of pundits quickly snarking about what they just saw. Go have a look at the feed and see if you agree. The best thing about it is that the writing is totally blogger-style. #
So what are we doing on Threads and why does Facebook (aka Meta) want to get the best minds of Twitter using their software. I am not a lawyer and I haven't read the user agreement, but that said, I bet it has something to do with building out their AI model so they can compete with OpenAI, Google, Amazon, Apple, etc.#
In today's installment of the Adventures of Wordle Kitty, the world's cutest and most adorable kitten was sentenced to life at Attica. #
Last update: Thursday August 15, 2024; 10:21 AM EDT.
