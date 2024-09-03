The blogroll on scripting.com is a real breakthrough. It's actually a feed reader, but don't tell anyone. Actually go ahead and tell them. 😄#
At the beginning of the Trade Secrets podcast on Sept 22, 2004, is when I would say podcasting got its name. Adam and I were the leaders of the community. It had been discussed briefly on the mail list. We all recognized that what we were doing needed a name. There was a consensus, it was a small community by then, very collegial. Dave Slusher had already used the term in his podcast (according to James Cridland), so I said in the Trade Secrets show, let's just go ahead and use it. I did mention Ben Hammersley. So he's not out of the story, but he's not the person who gave podcasting its name. September 2004 was the moment when podcasting became something. It's rare in things like this that you can point to a moment, but we can here, and the record should make that very clear. You could say Hammersley was the first to publish the term in a piece he wrote, but he played no role in the bootstrap. I'd say that by the end of 2004 it was on its way, I basically stepped back and enjoyed the medium along with everyone else. Adam started a company. I would have liked to have started a company then, but it wasn't meant to be. That all happened 20 years ago. #
I started a new this.how doc on how podcasting got its name, so I could include new information. It links back to the piece I wrote in 2013. #
Last update: Tuesday September 3, 2024; 11:12 AM EDT.
