I worked my way through all six seasons of Peaky Blinders . I had tried it a few times before and found it hard to get started, but this time I persevered, got to know the characters, and enjoyed the stories. I knew the series was about to end as we approached the end of the final episode, and thought things were about to wind down, and then it took a little turn, no spoilers, that maybe was the best ending for any series ever. Originally I thought that honor went to Six Feet Under , which had a kickass ending too, but when I re-watched the series recently I realized the rest of the show was pretty awful. Ever had that experience when you thought a show was great, and then re-watched it and realized it was junk? That happened with Deadwood too. After a while I just couldn't watch it, it was so insipid. What was I even thinking the first time around? Not sure what's next on the agenda. I know I'm watching the Knicks tonight, with a certain dread