Please read Stephanie Booth's three-part Rebooting the Blogosphere. She's doing great work organizing the ideas around what can we do better in the new blogosphere. #
"It happened so slowly that we didn't notice but Twitter wiped out the idea of the web developer. The platforms we were trying to make work together were programmed so they couldn't work together." I didn't want to let that pass without notice. As the early blogosphere is coming back into focus, and given what we know about the before and after of Twitter, I'd say this was hard to see, I was too close to it, but now having gained some distance, and rebuilding the basics of the blogging with the tools of 2025, it has become clear. The age of the blog ended sometime after 2006 because people moved what they were doing in blogs to Twitter. It wasn't Twitter's fault, if the independent developers had been willing to pool resources to make certain things easy that were hard with blogs, we could have offered a good alternative that didn't make all the compromises on writing that Twitter did. That was unnecessary damage to the web. I'm now referring to that time as "the rude interruption" as in "before we were so rudely interrupted." I am energized by the blogging energy that's come out of the two podcasts I did last week to the ActivityPub world and the WordPress community. They may or many not remember blogging before Twitter, but they do viscerally feel that the web has unrealized potential. #
I watched Alien: Earth to the end, didn't like it, it was Noah Hawley, got great ratings. But I was wary going in. I don't like horror. I don't like seeing human bodies opened up, esp brains and guts. For those reasons I have never been a fan of the original Alien movie, I was bored and disgusted at the same time, and shocked once. As far as I can remember the movie had no plot and that one big scene. Anyway, Alien: Earth is another one of those "universe" thing, like the Marvel or DC universe, or Petticoat Junction and Green Acres. Aliens Earth had to fit into a pre-determined timeline. Good versus evil. Kids good. I hoped it would be great because Noah Hawley is the showrunner of the Fargo series on Hulu. It also defines a universe, but it's okay because they're cool or depraved or really stupid or cute in a Wisconsin way or from Europe, or twins. And there are aliens floating around there too, and Ronald Reagan even. And it was a completely different story from multiple different angles every time, and it had the same outrageous and dark and mostly intelligent tone that goes back to the original movie, which was the best movie ever of its kind, and gave us the Coen Brothers who haven't given us a dud so far. Noah Hawley disappoints.#
Last update: Monday September 29, 2025; 1:32 PM EDT.
