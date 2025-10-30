At the same time I heard from people at Automattic that they had successfully installed the new version of the FeedLand software on feedland.com which runs on their VIP system, so theoretically should scale as well as anything on the net. There was a serious performance problem, that, with the help of Ryan Neudorf who I met in Ottawa, and Scott Hanson, longtime contributor here, was fixed. It was a daring move, it meant that all the timeline-generating code in FeedLand had to be rewritten. It was worth it. If you've ever felt that FeedLand was too slow at displaying news, please try again, I think you'll be pleased.#
Since many of us now program with AI chatbot assistance, it seems it's time to think about higher level languages we can use to specify what we're doing, new kinds of computers because we now have bigger more capable minds at work. #
Every OS should have a Help system that you can ask "How do I do this" and it understands what you're saying. The Mac OS tries to take you to a manual with a freaking table of contents! What do I look like, a robot? Come on it's 2025. Get with it. Maybe OpenAI should buy Apple. #
Last update: Thursday October 30, 2025; 6:01 PM EDT.
