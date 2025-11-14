I absolutely love Pluribus, but it has the hardest freaking name to remember. I love stories like this, with new assumptions about what is, and people coping with what may or may not be great, or boring, or who knows what. I know they've got me thinking about it all the time, and that is what I like in a good televised story. #
It's kind of weird for me to be hanging out around WordPress, but I like it. They've been very welcoming. It's kind of like I imagine it would be for Ward Cunningham to be working with Wikipedia. It may not have been everything he wanted from wiki's but it might be the best place for him to develop new features, most likely to have an influence on the way wikis are used in the real world. It's also kind of like it might have been if Doug Engelbart had been willing to hook up with Living Videotext back in the day. I had a couple of dinners with him in Palo Alto where I presented the idea. We had a growing user base of outliner users, our products had commercial success that weren't possible in the 60s and 70s, before there were personal computers like the Apple II or Macintosh. If he could help us, it would be good for both of us, I reasoned. He had his own codebase, and was working with a bunch of other people, and was happy with the setup. In 2025, I have ambitions for WordPress, I think it can play a bigger and different role in the web than it does. I believe there's a new class of developers and users who could benefit from the stability and scaling of WordPress. It's a good community, it's basically the web itself, which means imho that it can grow to be new things to new people. Anyway, you can see why this post has to be on both scripting.com and on my daveverse site as I discussed yesterday. #
Now I have the other half of the bridge working. This post is full of the testing I did on this, and yes it all worked. I'm going to post something new and see if it makes it through to the other side. And you get to see if it works or not. And now I'm going to make a change. Having made the change I want to see if it made it through. It's kind of remarkable to me that I got this much done in one day. That's what happens when you invested in good tools. And this is where the changes have been visible, on a scratch site used just for these occasions. Tomorrow, the third day of this project, I clean up the loose ends and then we should be good to go with the posts I make on scripting showing up in daveverse. Then I can get started with the next project that depends on this. #
Last update: Friday November 14, 2025; 1:33 PM EST.
