 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday, May 16, 2026
I documented the optional source:inReplyTo element for RSS 2.0.#
i stopped looking for the weird problem#
  • i'd wait till a fresh start tomorrow.#
  • but then i realized claude has all the code, so i could just tell it my problem.#
  • can you find it, i asked, realizing i had not given it info on what the problem is. #
  • there's a very weird mistake in the code i wrote just now, and there was a lot of it, i said to claude.#
  • can you find the problem. #
  • had no idea what to expect.#
  • no more than 3 seconds it said I got it!#
  • it was a typo. where i meant to type x i had typed prefs.#
  • juggling a lot of bits in my head, my brain skipped, i didn't notice.#
  • i would have found it quickly in my next session. but now i can think of anything but that problem until then. #
  • sometimes claude can be totally frustrating, but other times the power makes such a huge difference. #

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday May 16, 2026; 6:45 PM EDT.

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