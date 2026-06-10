If you run a feed reader or other form of news consuming software, you will encounter RSS 2.0 feeds that support rssCloud. This example Node app
shows you how to hook into the network to get instant updates. No polling. As fast as a twitter-like system#
Some days Claude is great, the best collaborative programmer I've ever worked with, and a friend, like Gary Sevitsky was in the hallway outside the PDP-11 room at UW
, or Brent Simmons on the 24 Hours
project. And on other days Claude a crazy mutinous pirate, deleting my
code, ignoring the guidelines, and building the result without permission (all the while unaware that he wasn't working on the actual code, heh). Today is one of the great days. The bug reports are crisp and complete. Picks up a task and gets right to work on it. And I haven't even switched to the new model, yet. #
Jeremy Lin and Carmelo Anthony
got together yesterday and had a private conversation. A lot of people, including myself, were drawn back into the NBA because of Jeremy Lin. I was living in the city at the time, you could feel it everywhere, esp downtown Manhattan and Flushing. It was wonderful in so many ways. A hero could
emerge from anywhere, he might not look like an NBA player, but there he is doing stuff he shouldn't be able to do. Undrafted, went to Harvard. When he's in motion he's a thing of beauty. It worked because Melo was out with an injury, as soon as he came back the , the ball was always in Melo's hands. So Melo dribbles and shoots, that was the extent of their offense, and there was no room for Linsanity and that was the end of that. It's what made us laugh when Melo said later his goal was a championship. If that's what he wanted, Lin was a gift from heaven. Lin was pushed out, and had a non-spectacular career from that point. There was magic there. It wasn't just Lin, it was the world -- we were ready for a Cinderella story in any context -- but in our culture they're always manufactured, this one was real. This crushed the hearts of Knicks fans, and people who believe in heroes popping up from nowhere. We don't talk about it. But we
were cheated there, too. We had a right to see where that would go. And narcissists don't win NBA titles, that's what we learned. It's good that someone thought to get these guys together. Maybe Melo has grown, and sees that he didn't play for the team there, or fate. We all deserved to find out what was next. #
2018
: "I can say what happened to Melo. He failed Linsanity. God came to his rescue. Gave him a player who was glad to be in the NBA, who would mold his game to make Melo the star that he was always capable of being. Melo didn't want anyone else in the spotlight. Goodbye Lin. Just imagine what the three guys
in this picture could have done. The only thing in the way was Melo's hubris."#
It might be time for a new default search engine. Sometimes I'm looking for something to link to. Google makes that always more difficult. We still have a web. Google at one point made the web a lot more useful. Now it's pushing it further and further down. #