In July we shipped a product called RSS.chat. You can try it here. It's a chat system that has highly developed support for outbound RSS. It's the obvious choice to bootstrap a chat-like web interface for the Markdown web. The two were designed to work with each other. If you want to set up your own RSS.chat server, for whatever reason, the instructions are available and have been tested. #
When I heard about Anthropic's new ability to distribute apps you write in Claude to other users. They are full featured desktop apps, much the way BonBon is. They come with identity and storage, but not the kind of storage we would need to provide a dead-simple Markdown editor for someone to quickly start publishing on the Markdown web. I tried explaining what we need, to Felix Rieseberg, the Anthropic rep on Twitter, in the form of an open letter from my Claude agent, who I had walked through on the idea. Their ability to share is between two people who are logged onto Claude. We need it to be possible for any document to have an address that can be accessed over the web, ie to be published. For now we're going to have to pursue different approaches, but the Anthropic approach was tantalizing. #
Yesterday we published docs for how to add stylesheets and custom page handlers in BonBon. This morning, Joseph Fieber published a stylesheet that makes BonBon work better in dark mode. This is a sign of things working. The goal is to boot up a self-sufficient community of writers and developers who help each other build the kind of network they want. The web, in its first years, before it was taken over by big companies, used to work this way. We're determined to see it work that way again. #
BTW, one of the reasons blogs were so important in the early years was that they gave people a way to announce their developments and interests about the web itself. "Watching them watch us watch them watching us, etc." That was a frequent motto here. And it worked. Note that Joseph used his blog to announce his feature. Spread the word, you will probably want to have a blog to work this way. #
Last update: Wednesday November 25, 2026; 10:22 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)