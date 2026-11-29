Podcast: There already is a Markdown world, there's just never been a web to tie it together. This is how the picture is shaping up for me, and this podcast episodes outlines my thinking now, and why I think this has a chance to be locked-open like podcasting is. If so having a medium for rational writing and reading would change online discourse as fundamentally as politics is changing. One goes with the other, imho.#
Something new today. A bridge between BonBon and Obsidian. For example, this is the Obsidian docs vault, as viewed in the BonBon demo app. This is what I meant yesterday with "We noticed that a lot of great writing was already flowing through Markdown." Bridges like this can be built very quickly these days with Claude Code. We have a pattern we're repeating. If you're a web developer type, have a look at the code. Review from Obsidian experts welcome. #
Last update: Sunday November 29, 2026; 12:32 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)