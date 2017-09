One year ago today, a bit of news about Facebook that made me realize once and for all that they don't care about the world outside of Facebook. Maybedon't know that about themselves, it's possible they're not paying attention, but the net-effect is the same.

Last night I got a very NakedJen-like text from NakedJen, an effervescent effluvience of love and Jen-ness. She has emerged from Burning Man, so my work appears to be finished with the Burner News page. A bunch of stuff happened while the Burners were offline: Trump's transgender ban, Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio, Hurricane Harvey destroyed Houston, the fourth-largest American city, North Korea launched an ICBM-like missile over Japan, Mattis decided for now transgender troops will stay, a Utah nurse is arrested for preventing police from taking blood from an unconscious patient (an important story, more so since Jen is from Utah), Walter Becker of Steely Dan died, North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb, Trump rescinds DACA, Hurricane Irma is heading towards Miami, Hurricane Jose is right behind it.