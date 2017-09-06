It's even worse than it appears.
Trump tweets
as if he were a spectator not the president. The most shocking realization when I did jury duty
was that I was the jury. I had spent so much time reading and watching courtroom dramas that it snuck up on me that the body of the trial was in my own body. After years of tweeting at and about presidents, I don't think El Orange
has yet realized he's the guy in the hot seat. #
Ken Smith
reported a problem with Instant Dave
that I was able to easily reproduce and the problem appears to be fixed in v0.5.3, which is now available for download. Thanks Ken! 🎈#
For JavaScript nerds, the problem was this. Whenever a new item came in or was updated, I ran a bit of magic jQuery code that caused all links to open in an external window, outside the Electron context. If you let the app run for a while, one click would open five tabs (same link five times). Eventually one click would open 1000 tabs. The problem was fixed by adding a single line of code, to unregister the click handler before re-registering it, assuring that there's only one handler for each link. Here's the new code
. #
One year ago today, a bit of news about Facebook
that made me realize once and for all that they don't care about the world outside of Facebook. Maybe they
don't know that about themselves, it's possible they're not paying attention, but the net-effect is the same.#
Last night I got a very NakedJen-like text from NakedJen, an effervescent effluvience of love and Jen-ness. She has emerged from Burning Man, so my work appears to be finished with the Burner News
page. A bunch of stuff happened while the Burners were offline: Trump's transgender ban, Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio, Hurricane Harvey destroyed Houston, the fourth-largest American city, North Korea launched an ICBM-like missile over Japan, Mattis decided for now transgender troops will stay, a Utah nurse is arrested for preventing police from taking blood from an unconscious patient (an important story, more so since Jen is from Utah), Walter Becker of Steely Dan died, North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb, Trump rescinds DACA, Hurricane Irma is heading towards Miami, Hurricane Jose is right behind it.#