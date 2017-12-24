It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, December 24, 2017
When you hear Repubs in Congress trash the FBI, that simply reflects the preference of the Koch Brothers, who thanks to Citizens United have bought the US govt. They want to keep control over the EPA, Interior and Justice, and don't mind if the FBI knows who they work for (them).#
I loved Alias Grace, a recent Netflix miniseries. Beautifully acted, great story, beautifully presented. Gave it a smiling cat. #
NakedJen Film Festival 2017#
A Scripting News app#
The Post#
Be a man#

© 1994-2017 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday December 24, 2017; 8:12 PM EST.