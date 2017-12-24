When you hear Repubs in Congress trash the FBI, that simply reflects the preference of the Koch Brothers, who thanks to Citizens United have bought the US govt. They want to keep control over the EPA, Interior and Justice, and don't mind if the FBI knows who they work for (them).#
I loved Alias Grace, a recent Netflix miniseries. Beautifully acted, great story, beautifully presented. Gave it a smiling cat. #
It's an annual tradition, started by NakedJen, to cram in as much movie watching on Christmas Day as possible. I joined the NJFF revolution in 2007 or so, and every year since have been partaking. Sometimes even in person with NJ herself who lives in a remote part of America, out west somewhere. This year, I will be in NYC.#
The pre-festival festivities have already commenced with The Post (see review below, spoiler -- I do not recommend).#
Here are some of the movies I'm thinking of for tomorrow...#
I'm thinking about ways to bring collaboration and community back into my blogging here on Scripting News. Toward that end, I've been thinking about doing an app, for Mac at first, designed to make it easy to write publicly and link it to stuff on my blog. Of course, the only way to do that that makes sense is with an outliner. That's the tool for relative writing, and that's what community writing is all about. #
At first such an app would only run on the Mac. But I would release the electron shell I use as open source (MIT license), so others could port it to Linux and Windows, and where ever else Electron gets us. Theoretically porting the shell is enough to pull it off. #
I snuck out to see The Post this morning, early show. Awful movie. I gave it a turd on bingeworthy. No suspension of disbelief. Lots of famous TV actors, and Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. Of course Streep was great, but the plot was ugh and the movie was filled with cliché, nothing to chew on, nothing to think about. A few moments where you cheered, but always aware how manipulated you had been to get there. #
The bad guys are super bad, every last one of them, except for a POC woman clerk who works for the Justice Dept who tells Streep how much she admires her, and then gets chewed out by her boss, a skinny white man. There were some funny casting decisions. Like Saul Goodman plays a heroic role, but he's still in character (and inexplicably has a different name). The tall skinny lawyer from Silicon Valley plays a tall skinny lawyer who works at The Post. And Daniel Ellsberg is played by the male lead in The Americans. There were many many more, all the leading TV actors of the day seem to have a role in this movie. #
Hanks was right not to want to show this at the White House. The president would not like it. And as much as I hate the president, I also hate the arrogance of Hollywood and journalism. This movie basically says "Thank god for journalists, we can always depend on them to save our ass." I'd love to see a movie that for once takes a contrary position to that idea. #