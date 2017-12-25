It's even worse than it appears.
Monday, December 25, 2017
When you watch The Post, remember that the line they were trying not to cross has since been crossed, with Gawker. Spielberg should do a movie about Peter Thiel and Nick Denton. And don't make it a Mr Smith Goes to Washington (which was the feeling of The Post) movie. A little more Schindler.#
The moving line#
Interesting Google Maps game#

© 1994-2017 Dave Winer.

Last update: Monday December 25, 2017; 5:12 PM EST.