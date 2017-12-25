When you watch The Post, remember that the line they were trying not to cross has since been crossed, with Gawker. Spielberg should do a movie about Peter Thiel and Nick Denton. And don't make it a Mr Smith Goes to Washington (which was the feeling of The Post) movie. A little more Schindler.#
The electoral college didn't stop the advance of authoritarian government in the US. Congress didn't check the power of the executive. Now the line is Mueller and the FBI. If we lose them we'll be down to the courts and the military. Let's hold the line here.#