A few weeks in and I love my Sony headphones more and more. The great thing about them is they are so easy to wear. I gather most high end headphones put weight on your neck that's hard to bear. Not with the Sony's. I also bought a fancy pair of Bowers & Wilkins headphones. They sound great, but they don't wear so well. For one thing, they lose the connection to the iPhone too often, leaving me stranded on the street fumbling with Bluetooth, feeling like an idiot. Never happens with the Sony's. They seem to have the Bluetooth thing down. And the sound! It's so luxurious. For all kinds of music, even for listening to a podcast. If you listen a lot and can afford an upgrade, these is a seriously nice headset.