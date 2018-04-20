It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, April 20, 2018
The simplest way to parse any kind of feed in Node.js. Example.#
It's great that the Dems sued Trump, Wikileaks, Russians if for no other reason that they will have to give depositions. Firing Mueller is looking like less of a solution to anything. Also pardon power does not extend to civil penalties. Heh. Good lawyering.#
For such a famous place, it's weird that Silicon Valley doesn't have a landmark. Paris has the Eiffel Tower. NYC has the Empire State Building, London has Big Ben. I remember arriving in Silicon Valley in 1979 and driving around looking for it and finding nothing but suburbs. I guess that's why Buck's was so popular. It certainly wasn't the food. 💥#
On a discussion board, I posted, in response to a fellow techie talking about interfaces that work for grandmas. "Here we are, a bunch of middle-aged men, with no clue wtf is going on. On the other hand things are so broken this way, there's no chance of it getting fixed. I don't like the NYC subways either, but they're what we got. Technology is like evolution, it favors what works, and never fixes its mistakes."#
