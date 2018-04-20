It's even worse than it appears.
It's great that the Dems sued Trump
, Wikileaks, Russians if for no other reason that they will have to give depositions. Firing Mueller is looking like less of a solution to anything. Also pardon power does not extend to civil
penalties. Heh. Good lawyering.#
For such a famous place, it's weird
that Silicon Valley doesn't have a landmark. Paris has the Eiffel Tower. NYC has the Empire State Building, London has Big Ben. I remember arriving in Silicon Valley in 1979 and driving around looking for it and finding nothing but suburbs. I guess that's why Buck's
was so popular. It certainly wasn't the food. 💥#
On a discussion board, I posted, in response to a fellow techie talking about interfaces that work for grandmas. "Here we are, a bunch of middle-aged men, with no clue wtf is going on. On the other hand things are so broken this way, there's no chance of it getting fixed. I don't like the NYC subways either, but they're what we got. Technology is like evolution, it favors what works, and never fixes its mistakes."#
- James Comey is a lawyer and bureaucrat.#
- He doesn't have that much to say.#
- He was spectacularly wrong about something really important, and doesn't know it. #
- And he is no Michael Wolff, a muck-raker and rabble-rouser, by profession.#
- If you want an idea of why no one told you what Facebook was up to, look no further than the press. It was their job to tell you, after the tech companies. #
- Here's the lead paragraph of a news story written by John Markoff in the NY Times on this day in 2015.#
- "Silicon Valley has a richly deserved reputation as the world’s engine of technology innovation, with a track record that includes developing integrated circuits, microprocessors, personal computers and smartphones. This is a culture of confidence and bravado. Ask a bunch of tech leaders about their goals, and it’s a good bet that many of them will utter the words, 'To change the world.'"#
- That was and probably still is the way the press views the tech industry. Until they get over it, don't expect much reality from them re tech.#
- A new TV show format. Tours of neighborhoods in various parts of the US. Show people in different parts how we live, and vice versa.#
- Walk through a typical supermarket and show what you can buy and what the prices are.#
- The nearest airport.#
- An average commute.#
- See it as a person living there would see it.#
- Confront perceptions with reality.#
- Reality TV that is real reality.#