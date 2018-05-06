We should start an "Angry Founders of the Internet" social club to discuss what the fuck happened and how can we tell people about the magic that underlies the crapware that the bigco's are shoveling at us. It really is beautiful and amazing in there.#
Think of it this way. It's easier to take the Interstate highway everywhere, but if you do that, you miss the charming B&Bs, the dramatic beaches, restaurants, jazz clubs. The thrill of riding a bike, hiking the Appalachian Trail, skiing. All that intellectually unperpins this.#
A few comments on Michelle Wolf's correspondent dinner routine. #
Please listen to her podcast interview with Terry Gross on Fresh Air. #
I think one of the reasons people might have thought she was body-shaming Sarah Huckabee Sanders is when she said she burns facts it sounded at first like she said she burns fat. That's what I thought she said at first. If she had said that it would have been body-shaming, but since she didn't, it wasn't.#
She points out that no one has complained about the actual body-shaming she did. She made fun of Mitch McConnell's neck and Chris Christie's obesity. McConnell wasn't there, but Christie was. The camera showed him eating and laughing. Why exactly is it more terrible to body-shame women than men? (Answer: It's not. We're hypocrites when we denounce one and not the other.) #
She does make fun of her own body, and her voice. Especially with the voice she uses it to make a bigger point about how people treated Hillary Clinton as a candidate. #
She talks about why she doesn't want to have kids or to marry. I love her more for that. She even has good jokes about how "having it all" isn't that great. I won't spoil the jokes here, you should listen to the podcast. 🚀#
She is a gift, a gift of truth, intelligence and guts. She is exactly what we need now. I'm very happy she has a Netflix show premiering at the end of May. I expect to be a regular viewer. #