Saturday, May 19, 2018
I noticed this feature on TPM, a little control that increases and decreases the text size. I reallllly appreciate this, even though their story text is already quite readable. I decided to add it to my story pages and day archive pages. A nice little addition. Doesn't clutter things up, and its purpose is fairly obvious, I hope. 💥#
I watched the American Experience biography of Nikola Tesla. Great story. He invented alternating current, designed the motor that used it. Also invented radio, though Marconi claimed credit. Tesla ultimately won, posthumously. #
Fiddling while earth burns#
Side-stepping Google#

