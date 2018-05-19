I noticed this feature on TPM, a little control that increases and decreases the text size. I reallllly appreciate this, even though their story text is already quite readable. I decided to add it to my story pages and day archive pages. A nice little addition. Doesn't clutter things up, and its purpose is fairly obvious, I hope. 💥#
I watched the American Experience biography of Nikola Tesla. Great story. He invented alternating current, designed the motor that used it. Also invented radio, though Marconi claimed credit. Tesla ultimately won, posthumously. #
I'm going to Trieste to speak at the State of the Net conference on June 15. My second time. #
I really appreciate the opportunity, going to Italy in June is nice. Great food, wine and spirited discussion. #
I want to talk about breaking down the walls of journalism to get the people involved. I believe that's still where we're going, and the urgency is all the more severe given the way journalism has been shrinking and drifting. #
If the press were more of the people we'd have had a chance to have a serious talk among ourselves and ask if we really want to go this route. The core problem is the lack of respect we, the people, have for each other, and the extent to which we let politics and journalism herd us. They do it so well, optimized to make us succumb to advertisements, same as the giants of tech. And get us to accept, even desire!, inadequate health care and education, or even safe water and disaster relief. #
Meanwhile the climate keeps warming, and the earth becomes less habitable. #
John Gilmore: "The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it."#
For the latest on Google's plans to turn the open web into Disneyland, read their May 17 announcement. I've written a backgrounder on the issue of Google and HTTP. Before jumping to any conclusions about what I think, please read it. #
Anyway, I had an idea that there might be a route-around. Suppose there was a site that was a container for the web. It has an address bar at the top where you enter the address of a site. It then displays the contents of the site below. It accepts HTTP or HTTPS. But the container site is accessible via HTTPS.#
Problem solved? It seems we've restored access to the sites Google doesn't like. Yes you have to access us in a compatibility box, and that's hopefully just a temporary fix until one of Google's competitors decides to try a more cooperative approach to whatever it is Google is trying to do (and I don't believe it has anything to do with our security, it's their ad revenue they're worried about).#
PS: Here's a place to comment on the technical merits of this idea. If you have a political statement please post it on your blog. Thanks. #