It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday, June 2, 2018
I was looking forward to the first episode of The Break with Michelle Wolf on Netflix, but it was really the shits because of all the body shaming jokes. I'm willing to cut her all kinds of slack for a first episode because I like the way she thinks and I find her comedy funny. But she knows she's doing it, and still does it, and that's not cool.#
When a president lies as much and as boldly as Trump does, not only does the press have to call him on it, but new forms of journalism have to develop around this new norm, to report on why he's lying. We can have a robust discussion about that. #
My this.how pages now have the date posted at the top of the page, instead of when they were last updated. The mod date is at the bottom of the page. Example. I edited the default outline template for PagePark to do this, so if you're running PagePark and using it to view OPML files, you'll get this change too. You can override it by providing a custom template. #
Public storage for end-users#
Should you care about GitHub?#
A good alternative to Disqus?#

© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday June 2, 2018; 3:41 PM EDT.