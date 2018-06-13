It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Google should get used to people writing about what's obvious as opposed to what they admit to. They do it too. In the fight for net neutrality, I doubt if the ISPs admitted to adding tariffs for YouTube and Netflix. But Google acted as if it were inevitable. Same thing here.#
Point of view is everything#
Technical problem at Facebook#
Our big loop#

© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday June 13, 2018; 1:54 PM EDT.