Sunday, July 8, 2018
One of the things I liked about Fleabag, which I just finished, is that all the characters are trying so hard, but the punchline of the six-part series, which I won't spoil, is given to a middle-aged man. So often men are portrayed as childish, clueless and mean. It's nice to see a story, one that centers on women, but lets men have dignity and wisdom while being vulnerable and wanting to be happy. 🚀#
