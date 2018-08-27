John McCain's farewell statement. This is probably why Trump doesn't want the flag flying at half staff over the White House. #
David Johnson on Twitter wonders what's the diff betw LO2 and OPML Editor. That's an interesting question that never occurred to me, because they are so disjoint in time. The OPML Editor is derived from Frontier, which is an outliner among many other things. But the OPML Editor does present as an outliner. One that lives inside a very powerful scripting environment, server and object database, all integrated, and evolved over a couple of decades. It's like the cellphone on the dashboard of a 747. However at this time, the power of the scripting environment would be wasted on an outliner user, most of the additions have fallen into disuse. That said, LO2 is a clone of the outliner inside OPML Editor, which was a clone of MORE, Ready and going way back to ThinkTank which first shipped in 1983. The long and winding road of Dave's outliners. #
I have never seen an Alex Jones tweet, believe it or not.#
More on inclusivity, which I wrote about yesterday. I wrote a piece in 2016 about how boys interpret the demonizing of men. It's very much related to the idea of being inclusive. If we're fighting for respect and justice there can't be any limits on who is entitled to it. #
Another thing about Instagram. When you paste a link into a comment it doesn't hot it up. So they are even less a part of the web than Twitter and Facebook are. #
I went to Bronx Science, one of two special high schools in NYC that you have to take a test to get into. I took the test when I was in 9th grade, in the late 60s. The NYT recently published five questions from the test. I got four of five right. The one I got wrong was controversial. They have a discussion in the Times article why no one agrees on the correct answer. I was befuddled by it too, it was the one I got wrong. I was especially pleased to have gotten the geometry question right, because I haven't thought about geometry once since I left high school. Not a whole lot of geometry in software development work, or even in a math degree.#