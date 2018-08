- +

David Johnson on Twitter wonders what's the diff betw LO2 and OPML Editor . That's an interesting question that never occurred to me, because they are so disjoint in time. The OPML Editor is derived from Frontier , which is an outliner among many other things. But the OPML Editor does present as an outliner. One that lives inside a very powerful scripting environment, server and object database, all integrated, and evolved over a couple of decades. It's like the cellphone on the dashboard of a 747. However at this time, the power of the scripting environment would be wasted on an outliner user, most of the additions have fallen into disuse. That said, LO2 is a clone of the outliner inside OPML Editor, which was a clone of MORE, Ready and going way back to ThinkTank which first shipped in 1983. The long and winding road of Dave's outliners.