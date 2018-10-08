It's even worse than it appears.
Monday, October 8, 2018
I made a list of Democratic candidates for Senate in 2018 so I could donate to all. There are 34 total candidates. The normal 33 plus the special election for Al Franken's seat in Minnesota. So if you wanted to give $25 to each, it would cost $850.#
Google+ was unmotivated by any need for what it did. No one loved it. It was born only to slow Facebook growth. It’s like having a kid so it can beat up your neighbor’s kid. Products, to be any good, must be motivated, have a creative purpose.#
I will be using CSS variables. #
Being picky is for losers#
#metoo as a political issue#

