- +

I checked in with a friend from Berkeley yesterday about stuff I had been writing here. I felt yesterday's piece about Lakoff, family and framing was kind of a breakthrough. Lakoff's strict father vs nuturing mother, along with my recent realization that we as a society exist in a soup of abuse. She said something other people have said, she didn't come from an abusive family. I accept that. It's still true that abuse is the context of our lives. It's hidden. Kids are taught to cover for their parents. Yet abuse is viewed, in our discourse, as exceptional. Something that can be fixed by punishing a few people. It's not going to be that easy. Just look at how our political system has embraced not just a strict father, but an abusive one. People voted for him. Not because they're any of the things people say they are. They voted for him because he is, to them, comfortable and trustworthy. Now look at that and tell me abuse isn't the context we live in. It's meant to be a mathematical statement, btw. Not that we chose it, or deserve it. It is what it is.