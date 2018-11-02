Watch a Nazi start a garbage fire in front of a Brooklyn synagogue.#
This morning Dropbox is down to 1.2 million files. Yes, I have LAN Sync turned on, on this machine and on the other machines connected to the same router. I've come up with a new temporary way to get files up to the server so my development work can continue while Dropbox is synching. Also, yes I need to be able to see my whole Dropbox structure from this machine. (Thanks for all the suggestions, I've been using Dropbox since it came out, that's a pretty long time.)#
One of the nicest things about Twitter is they'd let anyone create an app. This has made it possible to build platforms that users can run on their own servers, using Twitter as the identity system. Well those days are over. #
Now you have to apply to become a developer. I am trying to complete my application. I have been using the Twitter API as long as they've had one. But I'm pretty sure I don't match their idea of what a developer is.#
Luckily GitHub has as liberal a policy re devs as Twitter used to, and I have been (coincidentally) tooling up for GitHub as a development platform pretty intensely for the last month or so. Good timing I guess. #
But it's a sad moment. I'm guessing this is part of getting control over Russian bots, which is understandable. Maybe what we need is what GitHub is providing. There, the identity system isn't connected to a mass communication system as with Facebook and Twitter. Facebook effectively closed off their API a few months ago.#