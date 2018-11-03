When you want to remember how weird, wild, wonderful and improbable reality can be, tune into the 10th inning of game 6 of the 1986 World Series. #
Dropbox is finished with its sync. The new iMac Pro desktop is up to date. This caused its own problems. I edit my blog in an outliner that saves to a Dropbox-sync'd folder. This way I can use the same editor on my laptop when I'm traveling. I reloaded the editor this morning, the month of November was gone. I guess overnight Dropbox replaced the new version with the old version. It has missed the last few days of my work. Luckily I was also writing the OPML to a server, so I had a backup copy. I could have always re-entered the text from the website, so it wasn't ever in danger of being lost. Not sure what the moral of the story is. 💥#