Do you like intelligent and irreverent political commentary? Then you must subscribe to the Radio Open Source podcast. #
Angus King on MSNBC said the thing I wished someone would say. 1. There already is a wall. 2. If you want to build something new, first tell us WTF it is because no one knows. I learned this from Leo McGarry on The West Wing. Don't accept the premise of the question. #
Anticipating Flickr's change in policy, I asked for a download of everything in my account. No response. I have received requests for me to subscribe. I might do it, but first I want copies of my stuff. #
Finished bingeing Get Shorty on Netflix. I liked it, but like a lot of series, it just trails off at the end. A comedy masquerading as a crime story. Don't expect too much and you won't be disappointed. 💥#
My friend Joe Moreno is looking for a 60-person venue in Silicon Valley to rent. "An ideal venue would be a college classroom with A/V." #
I don't know why I didn't see this sooner, but Frontier's object database is the equivalent, in the world we built in the 90s, to Amazon S3, with a lot of advantages, most seeming prosaic, but very important. #
The net result is you can build higher castles of functionality because so many details are handled by the platform. Errors stand out sooner. If you put something in the wrong place it's easier to see, and correcting it is no more steps than it has to be. #
One of my development projects was stored in the wrong location on S3. I didn't realize it until I had to type the address in a different context. You see things on S3 through an awkward jumble of inconsistent commands. In Frontier you see your data, and interact with expand, collapse, point and click, drag and drop. Not new ideas. But S3 doesn't use them. They're there for a reason, to make work faster and help you spot errors faster. #