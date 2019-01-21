I finished the Flickr archive project. I wrote it up here. It consists of 5815 pages like this. Cross-country drives. Famous NYdelis. Tech conferences. Devastation from Hurricane Katrina. Berkeley streets (it really is a beautiful place). Friends. Graphic illustration. A joint-rolling tutorial. My oldhousein Woodside (a few days before it was torn down, sadly). Sights in NYC on foot and on bike. Mr Natural. Seattle's amazing public library. And much more. Use the Random button to find a good place, and then hit Prev to find the beginning of the sequence, and step through them with the Next button. I added a link to the Scripting News page for the day the photo was taken. Often there's a connection between what I posted on Flickr and what I posted on my blog. #