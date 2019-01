I finished the Flickr archive project. I wrote it up here . It consists of 5815 pages like this . Cross-country drives . Famous NY delis . Tech conferences . Devastation from Hurricane Katrina . Berkeley streets (it really is a beautiful place). Friends . Graphic illustration . A joint-rolling tutorial . My old in Woodside (a few days before it was torn down, sadly). Sights in NYC on foot and on bike. Mr Natural . Seattle's amazing public library . And much more. Use the Random button to find a good place, and then hit Prev to find the beginning of the sequence, and step through them with the Next button. I added a link to the Scripting News page for the day the photo was taken. Often there's a connection between what I posted on Flickr and what I posted on my blog.