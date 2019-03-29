Had a thought the other day. Pretty sure one could write an algorithmic redistricting app that was agnostic about party affiliation. Maybe that's the answer to gerrymandering.#
For $2.7 million an open non-profit place-of-record for web writing could have been launched. A level playing field for journalism and civic writing. It's enough money to have done something great. The Correspondent wasted it. Next time "members" will be more circumspect#
In my career I can't tell you how many times people said they don't have to listen to me because I'm not relevant anymore. That always seems to end in failure, because there's no good reason not to seek out free advice, it can help you avoid pitfalls. If you fancy yourself an entrepreneur or an innovator you must absorb info and perspective like a sponge. Don't ever think you're so successful or smart that you might not be missing something huge. I was taught this early in my career as part of sales training.#