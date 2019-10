I figured out why the Breaking Bad movie is so unsatisfying. I watched it, I liked it, but it didn't get me excited and interested like the series did. I decided to re-watch the last season to see what the difference was. There are many great things about the show. The use of music, the weird camera shots that are integrated with the plot. It's artistically ecelectic in so many ways. But it's alsoThings develop very very slowly. But there's no space in a 2-hour single-episode show to develop the puzzling intrigue of the series. No time to spread out, relax, take your time, go slow. So not much happens, and then it's over. It's not really Breaking Bad, it's a 2-hour movie with the characters of Breaking Bad. That was the same problem with the Deadwood movie. The only thing that could work is another 10-episode season, played out over 10 weeks.