Read this thrilling comment from Charlie Warzel who according to his profile writes for the NY Times. He says "there's almost no space for writing anymore that's joyful or an attempt to be creative. hardly anyone is playing around with form or even just trying to entertain. so much of the joy has been sucked out of the internet unless its crowdsourced by platforms from ppl who aren't paid." The last three words in his comment are the point. Writing isn't something you necessarily get paid to do. I used to write advertising, and would have to pay thousands of dollars to have it run. It was still writing. Now I write because I like it.