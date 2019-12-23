Working with Manila#

As part of the XML-RPC site work, I want to statically rebuild the site from the Frontier object database containing all the content as a Manila site. I have copies of manila.root and xmlRpc.root. I have gotten it to build a static site that appears ready to be built by the Frontier website framework. Now if I can only remember how to build one of those.#
I'm looking at the docs, and for the life of me I can't find a simple explanation of how to actually build a site, which is odd because that's what the docs purport to be about. Back then we didn't do a Hello World for this problem, that helps to put the stuff you need to know first up front. #
Update: The Web menu is tantalizing but it doesn't appear to have a command that builds a whole site. #
Last update: Monday December 23, 2019; 4:29 PM EST.
