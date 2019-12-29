There are broken links. Any links to pages on the old site that haven't been ported to the new site, and that's most of them, will be broken. They pages are still on the 1998 site, and I have the Manila source code for the pages. I will try to link to the original pages so they show up in searches at their new addresses. And time-willing, I will render the content in the new form so the links aren't broken at all.#
BTW, I am one of the four original developers of the protocol.#
I welcome new implementations in languages and environments that didn't exist 20 years ago, and using new best practices. #
