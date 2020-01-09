It occurs to me that with the close relationship between Microsoft and GitHub that they could simplify Node hosting by an order of magnitude. Factoring. I'm managing a bunch of servers all running Node apps, and it could be a lot easier. Slowly I'm making it easier, but an organization with MS's resources could do this pretty quickly it seems to me.#
Followup on recent threads re Facebook and journalism. Too much attention has been paid to Facebook the company, it's time to learn about the hundreds of millions of people who use Facebook, and what they're doing with it. #
Let me tell you a little story. When I was 14, I went to high school in the Bronx and lived in Queens. It was a 1.5 hour trip each way. I had a few choices but they all magically took the same amount of time. One of the routes was to take the Q16 bus to Main Street, then the 7 train to Grand Central, and switch to the 4 train uptown. The Bedford Park Blvd station is two blocks from the school. One day on the train, I remember this really clearly, I was watching all the houses and apartment buildings we passed, first in Queens, then in the Bronx. Inside every window, I guessed, was a family, like my own, possibly. With their dramas and struggles, stories, victories, history, abuse, happiness, fear. I tried to imagine how each of them might live and realized in an overwhelming way that I could never begin to understand who they were. NYC, even then, was an ethnically and economically diverse place. Of course as we traveled through the city, the people on the train changed too. Very few of them were Bronx Science students. There were all kinds of people. Who knew what any of them were thinking. The point is this. The world is huge. To keep our sanity we have to simplify it, and to do that we have to ignore differences. The stories we tell ourselves little connection to reality. And so any general statement about a community as huge and diverse as Facebook is certain to miss the mark, widely. And most of what we read only focuses on the company, not the users. To have that appear as journalism is just wrong because journalism has a higher calling, to find out what's real, what's true, and then say that. #
Think about who he is and how he thinks and how he made his fortune. A presidential campaign is not that different from his news org. In a way it's as if Steve Jobs didn't die, left Apple again, was mayor of NYC for 12 years, took some time off, made some more money and then decided to run for president. Bloomberg has mastered media and tech as much as Jobs ever did. Very different styles, but similar levels of accomplishment. Do not underestimate Bloomberg. #
Nominating Bloomberg is not a crazy idea. He's a good fit for the country. A nice rebound from Trump.#
Last update: Thursday January 9, 2020; 3:19 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)