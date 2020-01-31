Something kinda cool. Every Republican in the Senate cast the deciding vote on whether evidence and testimony would be permitted. Oh the ads will be very tasty. Assuming elections go ahead as planned. #
It looks like the impeachment trial will be over tonight. I've been trying to come to grips with how the Repubs, confronted with such clear evidence of the corruption of the president, could go along with it. #
I figured it had to be blackmail or a threat of force. We now have a Russian-style government, and this is a rite of passage. Like the confirmation or bar mitzvah of the new autocracy. #
In Russia, the parliament has no power. That seems to be the message bouncing around the twittersphere. Congress isn't going to do anything about this. What comes next? It's new territory for Americans, really for everyone, because the last time a great power went down this path was before the internet. #
I've been reading the epitaphs of the thinkers I respect most on Twitter, and there do seem to be some conclusions. One tweet in particular makes a tremendous amount of sense, a perspective that I had not considered. The terror isn't coming from the state or oligarchs, it's coming from the net. #
Sadly, I think he just wants to go home to TN and retire and not be harassed and doxed by Trump followers. Profile in courage? Obviously not, but Alexander has always seemed like a basically decent guy. He’s just out of his depth in Trump’s America#
He got some pushback over "basically decent guy." It was deserved. We shouldn't judge people as if we're god. We don't know if he's decent. But the first part sounds right, it has to be the reason they didn't go forward with the trial. #
First, Alexander went out of his way to say that the Dems made their case. He doesn't want anyone to blame them, though they will certainly get doxed or worse. The Dems most definitely did make their case, because they were thorough and courageous, and because the president made little effort to cover his tracks. Only some of the people who work for him did. Turns out they didn't need to. Unlike with the Nixon White House, they won't be going on trial or to jail. #
If you were writing this as a Game of Thrones type novel, you'd be able tie up the loose-ends by saying that it was technology that did in the US. It wasn't nuclear weapons, or star wars, robots or chemical or biological weapons or even better encryption. No, it was the fact that everyone has the power to publish now, and we have these incredible machines for sharing private information, and we're just beginning to learn how to use them, and we have no idea how to contain them. #
This is just the beginning of the first chapter of what comes after America. #
Braintrust query: It appears that Electron changed how the core dialog routines work. Breakage galore, or so it seems. #
I was reviewing my blog for November 2016, to see how we dealt with the shock of Trump's election and I came across a video of the unbelievably fantastic DNC 2012 speech of Jennifer Granholm. We need more of this. #
Here's the piece I wrote on election night in 2016. #
This is one of those days I've written four posts without publishing. They'll all go out at once, in various states of completion. But it's a day of ideas. I am depressed, in the same way I was the day after the 2016 election. But I had a good night's sleep, and the coffee is good. It's cold outside, but warm inside. I have all my material needs taken care of, and I have a powerful publishing platform, and the best tools, so I'm on-balance doing ok I guess. 💥#
Old habits die hard. I'm using an outliner that has cmd-return implemented. Yet I just split a paragraph using the old select-copy-return-paste ritual. I didn't even have to think about it. It's programmed into my subconscious at the base of my spine. It takes no conscious effort to do the keys. #
Last update: Friday January 31, 2020; 8:09 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)