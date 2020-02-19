 
It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
A thread I tweeted from a test version of LO2.#
Here's a screen shot of the outline the thread came from.#
Video demo of the Tweeted Threads feature, probably coming out tomorrow, 2/20/2020, a magical day. #
How journalism covers presidential politics. Gotcha, gotcha, horse race, gotcha, horse race, horse race, gotcha, gotcha, horse race, gotcha, gotcha, horse race, horse race, horse race.#
Every so often I hear of people who want to change RSS. There is a mechanism for that, it’s like amending the Constitution, but much easier. Create a namespace. Put your new or redefined tags there. I created a namespace for my additions, documented here.#
Tweeting a thread (the plan)#
  • Put the cursor on a headline. #
  • Click on the tweet icon.#
  • We confirm you want to post X tweets. #
    • First we make sure none of them are too long.#
    • If so, we report that instead of confirming. We move the cursor to the offending headline. #
  • LO2 visits all the subs and tweets them, in a thread. All linked in a reply chain starting with the first one. #
    • We strip any markup from the text. So don't bother boldfacing items or linking. It'll all be gone as it's sent to Twitter. #
    • Ignore commented lines and their subs.#
  • How threading works#
    • The first item tweeted is in reply to nothing. #
    • The second is in reply to the first.#
    • The third in reply to the second.#
    • The Nth in reply to the (N-1)th.#
  • Will people use this? I don't know, but it's worth a try. Let's see what happens. #
Candidates are mirrors#
  • Honestly, either Klobuchar or Warren are more attractive than the others. I would definitely go with Klobuchar, still.#
  • I don't want to say anything bad about the others.#
  • Choosing a candidate to me has nothing to do with judging the morals of the person. I have no insight into that. These "people" are images of people, not real.#
  • You're selling a mirror to voters. It's imperfect. But when they look in the mirror do they like what it says about themselves. #
  • I liked looking into the Obama mirror. It says to me "we've accomplished something in my lifetime."#
  • When I looked at HRC, I saw some level of competence, but mostly "NOT TRUMP."#
  • Why I like Klobuchar is what I see is "This is America." A compromise with the other half of the country. I think enough of us can agree that this is America, for now, that we might be able to restore the rule of law. #
  • I honestly don't think most people get how deep in the hole we are now. We'd make a better decision if we were. #
  • PS: I used this post to test my outline-tweeting code. #

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday February 19, 2020; 5:01 PM EST.

