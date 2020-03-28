My friend Om Malik, one of the original bloggers and now a VC, has started a podcast, because what else does he have to do. This is a silver lining to the pandemic. All kinds of OG bloggers are dusting off their websites and getting back to work. #
I've gotten a few requests from people who get the nightly email who want more frequent updates to the main blog and the linkblog. There are feeds for both. If you follow them in an RSS reader, you will get the items as they are posted, throughout the day.#
