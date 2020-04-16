I went grocery shopping today. Took a couple of hours all-told. The supermarket was reconfigured with new protocols for moving through the aisles and waiting for checkout. Not too crowded, and almost everything I needed was there. Pasta is now the item in short supply. They had lots of cleaning products, I chose three, but they would only let me by one. I got Clean Freak because I loved the concept and the name. Yes packaging and branding still matter, even in post-apocalypse America. The only bacon they had was maple-flavored. Never heard of such a thing. On coming home I fried some up, and now the whole house smells of maple syrup. Not a good thing imho. Also -- they had toilet paper. Everyone I saw got some. #
It's almost worth risking one's life to travel by airplane just to have the post-apocalyptic experience that air travel has become.#
I just completed signing up for Medicare including a Medicare Advantage Plan. My two cents. When Bernie says "Medicare for All" -- no I don't think so. It's a bastard child. Complicated and convoluted. Obviously something that has been fought over repeatedly in Congress. And in the end, after getting educated, and coming back again and again, I did what everyone seems to, shrug their shoulders, pick a plan and hope for the best.#
Medicare isn't that. It's way better than I what I've had up till now, ObamaCare, which was a vast improvement over what I had before that (I'd call it Maybe I'm Covered We'll Find Out When I Need It-care). It feels like graduating, finally I get treated like I matter, a little. And I'm pretty sure that if I get in deep shit medically I wll be helped. #
But why should you have to wait until you're 65 to get that?#
BTW, so far the only big limit I've learned about with Glitch is the inability to map an IP address to an app. But this may not be a problem because I use Hover as my registrar and DNS, and they can map a top level domain using a CNAME. So you could say make mydomain.com point to a Glitch app.#
Plot for a techno scifi horror film/retro political thriller.#
Russia buys a famous movie studio that contracts with HBO to do a sequel to Breaking Bad. The season finale is broadcast with much fanfare on a Sunday night. Everyone is watching, esp people in skyscraper apartment buildings in NYC.#
The opening scene has soldiers marching slowly across a very very very long bridge. They deliberately lower the volume on the broadcast so everyone turns up the volume on their super sound systems esp in those NYC skyscraper apartment buildings.#
They gradually increase the volume, causing the NYC apartment buildings to vibrate in sympathy with the marching soldiers, but the people don't notice because it's Breaking Bad and they love Breaking Bad.#
The buildings undulate and sway and finally they all come down in a crash of the NYC skyline. Trump Tower collapses too, and the president, heartbroken, collapses and dies.#
Last update: Thursday April 16, 2020; 4:30 PM EDT.
