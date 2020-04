I went grocery shopping today. Took a couple of hours all-told. The supermarket was reconfigured with new protocols for moving through the aisles and waiting for checkout. Not too crowded, and almost everything I needed was there. Pasta is now the item in short supply. They had lots of cleaning products, I chose three, but they would only let me by one. I got Clean Freak because I loved the concept and the name. Yes packaging and branding still matter, even in post-apocalypse America. The only bacon they had was maple-flavored. Never heard of such a thing. On coming home I fried some up, and now the whole house smells of maple syrup. Not a good thing imho. Also -- they had toilet paper. Everyone I saw got some.