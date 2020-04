I ran a poll early this morning asking people to pick one of four women as Biden's running mate. They were Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer, Elizabeth Warren and Stacey Abrams, in that order. Not surprisingly Whitmer is getting the fewest votes, but I think she's the best choice. Midwestern governor. Very composed, take-charge person, but also compassionate. Young but not too young. She's under incredible pressure, and apparently doing well. Maybe I like her so much because I don't know much about her. It's possible. But it's her moment now, and there's something to be said for pulling the in-the-moment energy into the campaign. He can't choose Andrew Cuomo because of his pledge, but Whitmer might be even better. Now could she campaign and deal with the problems of Michigan, which are substantial. That might be a very good way to campaign, actually. And she seems to pass the most important test -- she would be a good chief executive for the country if she is needed for that.