My server karma is low. I can't get Dropbox to install on a fresh Ubuntu server at Digital Ocean. Have a look and tell me what to fix. #
Last night on @maddow we learned that the CDC is updating their website without announcements. Maybe we should have some early warning systems on that -- I bet the search engines know when there's a change on the CDC site. We could solve this problem.#
Tuesday morning, still fucking around with Dropbox. These things usually end up costing a week of burnout. One of my servers is a place I leave apps I don't use much, but want to still be able to look at. And one or two that are mainstays. Let's say that server is named Alaska. A long time ago Dropbox stopped working on that machine. That made it hard but not impossible for me to update the apps. I have a utility that helps move files from S3 to folders on Alaska. But the data on Alaska is not backed up. So that's a permanent kind of burnout. There is stuff being generated on this server. It would be bad to lose it. Not being backed up. So now I'm trying to resolve that. #
One thing I could use to help factor out Dropbox, for the backup side of things, is a headless Public Folder. Putting that on the todo list. #
In 1998 I wrote a piece about gender and generalizations. "We create each other and together we create the world we live in." Today I read that men with psychopathic traits are more desirable to women. Every trait in every man was put there by an adult, and a lot of those adults were women. I can't tell you how my personality was molded and shaped by the adult women in the world I grew up in, I wasn't really conscious when it happened, but I'm sure of it. I'm a mirror of them, I am what they saw when they looked at me. I read today, from a wise woman, that we will be feeling the reverberations of this period in generations to come. Another wise woman, on Twitter, quoted James Baldwin about this. “The great force of history comes from the fact that we carry it within us, are unconsciously controlled by it in many ways, and history is literally present in all that we do.” #
Last update: Tuesday April 28, 2020; 12:28 PM EDT.
