Now that the Apple is happy with the Cuomo podcast , it's really nice the way it updates so quickly in the Podcasts app on my iPhone. A few seconds after a new episode is available, the podcast moves to the top of the list and it starts downloading the new episode. I wonder how they do it. Is my iPhone polling the feed constantly? Is an Apple server doing the polling and relaying a notice to all subscribed clients? Or perhaps they hook into the rssCloud functionality that the feed supports (part of RSS 2.0). That would be the best answer.