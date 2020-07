Last night at the beginning of Maddow they had a tour of the Covid ward at a Houston hospital similar to the ones they did in NYC hospitals a couple of months ago. First we watched a woman die. She was infected at the funeral she held for her husband who also died of Covid. Then they interviewed a patient who explained she was being careful, yet caught the virus anyway. This is how it works when the density of infection goes up, you encounter more virus as you move around, and with more density the chance of you getting infected goes up. That's what they're dealing with in Houston. It was excellent, but they were all Democrats. It would be helpful if they interviewed a banker type, in trouble, in a ward, worrying about the horrible death looming in front of him. Let them see a Republican dealing with an unavoidable awful reality. Might scare them into wearing masks and thereby decrease the density of the virus and save my life