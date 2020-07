I love reading local real estate ads and imagining who would live in such a place, who did live there, what kind of life I would live if I lived there. Here are two local properties. One has four cottages. You could start your own art colony for a mere $825K . This listing gave NakedJen all kinds of ideas. One cottage for dog lovers, one for beets, one for the Deadheads and one for a year-round NakedJen Film Festival . Another listing, $650K , is land only, 6 acres, but it's pretty amazing land. It gives you an idea why artists like to relocate to the mountains on the west side of the Hudson Valley . Definitely a site to dream about.