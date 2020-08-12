Some may have missed that the reference implementation of XML-RPC is now in JavaScript, both server and client. Browser and Node. New debugging tools. It's good technology with a strong base. Let's make sure people remember it's there. #
At this point the US is pretty much dead. Might still be able to resurrect it. But there's going to have to be a very deep cleaning. And some people are going to jail.#
The Democrats should be able to have a limited kind of rally. Flying in and out of airports, to outdoor gatherings, masks required, good distancing. Prior art: MLB, NBA.#
Interesting thought in this cartoon. Maybe Harris should target Barr, ignore Pence -- an airhead.#
The Biden campaign should have had this ad ready for this moment. Perhaps they should outsource marketing to the Lincoln Project. On the other hand, I would have preferred for this one ad, that Trump be left out of it. Let the campaign stand on its own for a moment.#
I’ve finally arrived at the moment Tuesday feels exactly like Saturday, even though today is actually Wednesday.#
No debates about the Democratic ticket. The choice is do you want to die. If you want to live vote Democratic. If you want to die vote Republican.#
I've got my new iPhone SE. Transferring data from my iPhone XS/Max, after many tries because the old phone has four times the memory of the new phone. I had to delete a lot of stuff. But now it seems to be chugging along. It's quite a bit smaller than the original phone. First thing I want to do is take some pictures to see how well the camera works. Update: I gave up on the over-the-air update, and used an iTunes backup I took last night. Most of the data appears to have been preserved. All my music and photos are gone (but backed up on my Mac).#
And since you can mention no one, you can make it so that no one can respond to a post. This is a good feature because people can still comment on your tweet by RTing it, but they can't speak to everyone who reads it unless you let them. #
It's the Twitter equivalent of what I say to people who want to comment on my blog posts. Start a blog, I advise, and say what you have to say and link to my post. Of course what they really wanted was to use my flow to (very often) zing me personally in some way. I consider that spam. Or hijacking. It gets so insidious so quickly that I haven't had comments here for any duration for many years. It starts off collegial, but quickly devolves into abuse as the trolls take over. And that's exactly what has happened on Twitter. Completely predictable.#
People like to say Twitter is about conversation, but that isn't my experience. Very little illuminating conversation. Lots of stupid unfunny supposed jokes, and put-downs, and ads masquerading as opinion.#
Last update: Wednesday August 12, 2020; 11:46 AM EDT.
