Today's Daily podcast explains what it's like for a reporter inside the NBA bubble. Totally worth listening to. But as with the last Daily I listened to, it has a significant error. At the end they say that what the NBA has done is too expensive to replicate elsewhere, but -- it's not true. The NBA is doing what China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Iceland, Singapore, Vietnam did. How did I learn about this? From the Daily podcast, in repeated interviews with Donald McNeil . An NBA-style bubble can be as large as the US.