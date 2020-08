Oy. I use Signal for messaging. I shuffled phone numbers around and am disconnected from my old account on my iPhone, which is still my "main" mobile device. Apparently Signal can sync with a desktop computer but not with another phone? Did I say oy? Oy.

NakedJen asked how's the camera on the iPhone SE. She's thinking about getting one so she can use Clubhouse. I haven't even tried the SE's camera, I've been so focused on the Pixel 4a's. I will do some picture taking with it.

One more thing. Perhaps the Democrats should campaign on fear, just a bit. Think about what a second term for Trump might bring, specifically. I wrote a tweet about that, a short one. "Trump wins second term, masks are now illegal. The virus is declared dead. We are forced to go to indoor centers, until we all get the virus, so the economy can reopen fully." I'm sure Trump unchained would try to bring his version of Hitler to the US, with serious advantages. Hitler didn't have nukes, America's wealth or an ally like Covid-19 . He can and I'm sure will do a lot of damage. I think people should be confronted with that very specific vision, in all states, red and blue.