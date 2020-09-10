In June, I did an interview with Walter Isaacson for his Augustpodcast about podcasting. They only used a few bits from the recording to tell their story. Here's the full recording of my side of the interview. About 40 minutes. You can't hear the interviewer's questions, but it's not too difficult to figure it out. As always I'm very long-winded. 😄#
Pro tip: Before posting a reply, ask yourself if you're telling the other person to shut up, and if so take your own advice. #
Watching the coverage of the fires on the West Coast, I was reminded of this outstanding segment on The Newsroom on HBO. Aaron Sorkin writing at its best. #
BTW, when they say a billionaire like Jeff Bezos made $60 billion in 2020, that's paper profit. The gains will be lost when the market crashes, as it is sure to do. It's not like having the money in a savings account. We're in a big market bubble now, maybe the biggest ever.#
If you think only in terms of public opinion, you’re in a trance. You’re not a pundit on CNN. How do you know if you do it? Here's an extreme example. I say geez it would have been so easy for the reporter to save a few thouand American's lives. And you say, but I don't think his base would care. So perverse, even depraved. Yet I had that exact exchange repeatedly on Twitter last night. Think about how dehumanized you've become. These are people. Their families and friends were devastated by their deaths. They suffered terribly before they died. And they died! Geez Louise. Where is your humanity. And btw, no one, and I mean zero people give a shit about your punditry. You should factor that in as well. #
Poll: Was Woodward wrong to withhold the Trump tape about him lying about the virus?#
Last update: Thursday September 10, 2020; 11:55 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)