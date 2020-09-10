If you think only in terms of public opinion, you’re in a trance. You’re not a pundit on CNN. How do you know if you do it? Here's an extreme example. I say geez it would have been so easy for the reporter to save a few thouand American's lives. And you say, but I don't think his base would care. So perverse, even depraved. Yet I had that exact exchange repeatedly on Twitter last night. Think about how dehumanized you've become. These are people. Their families and friends were devastated by their deaths. They suffered terribly before they died. And they died! Geez Louise. Where is your humanity. And btw, no one, and I meanpeople give a shit about your punditry. You should factor that in as well.