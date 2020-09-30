I usually don't write about work as I'm doing it, but wtf, let's give it a try. Today I'm going to pick up the thread I last worked on July 9. LO2 becomes its own reader app. It was always weird that you had to go outside LO2 to read a published outline. It make the connection uneasy. Not obvious how you'd create an outline of your own. By having the published outline (aka instant outline) be viewed read-only in LO2, you're right there, in a tab, in the tool that creates these outlines. At least that's the theory. #
Last update: Wednesday September 30, 2020; 11:06 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)