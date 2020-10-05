If Fauci had a podcast we'd hear what he thinks every day. You wouldn't have to go hunting for him. The public needs a pulse for guidance about what's going on. Not getting him on the podcast network at the time that say Cuomo was booting up was a mistake. I think it would have saved a lot of lives. I don't know, maybe he's being so effective inside the government that they can't spare him. But I've seen his main value this year as a reliable communicator.