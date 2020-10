💥

The fourth and final season of Mr Robot is now on Amazon Prime. It was so good, one of the best shows ever. But a lot of people stopped watching the show during the second and third seasons, which dragged on, were slow, arduous at times and always dark. This also happened with The West Wing, it languished in its late seasons, but the final season , the campaign for Bartlet's successor, was riviting, emotional, idealistic, optimistic. A lot of people missed it. I rated both shows tops on my BingeWorthy list . The finale of Mr Robot was a joy. I know it's hard to believe.