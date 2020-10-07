This blog started 26 years ago today. Here's the song for that occasion. I was so much older then I'm younger then that now. Of course when I woke up I had no idea. Totally spaced it out. Thanks to my friend Geraldine, one of my constant readers, for pointing it out. ❤️#
The fourth and final season of Mr Robot is now on Amazon Prime. It was so good, one of the best shows ever. But a lot of people stopped watching the show during the second and third seasons, which dragged on, were slow, arduous at times and always dark. This also happened with The West Wing, it languished in its late seasons, but the final season, the campaign for Bartlet's successor, was riviting, emotional, idealistic, optimistic. A lot of people missed it. I rated both shows tops on my BingeWorthy list. The finale of Mr Robot was a joy. I know it's hard to believe. 💥#
From December of last year, which feels like a decade ago, my writeup of the very last episode of Mr Robot. It's so vague and general it's not really a spoiler. #
Killing Eve wasn't on BingeWorthy. Amazing. Please rate it, it should be among the top programs, even if the first season was better than the subsequent seasons. #
Last update: Wednesday October 7, 2020; 2:42 PM EDT.
