My hope for podcasting was everyone who wanted to do a radio show could, without having to submit to corporate judgement. Almost 20 years later, it has, and still does. The web has none of the limits of broadcast. Simple idea. That it worked, that’s kind of a miracle. If you’re doing a podcast now, just know someone believed in you a long time ago.#
Ben Smith explains why it's bad that Apple is now a media company. He's right, it is. The more tech owns media, the less truth we'll hear about tech. But I'm waiting for Ben to aim at the incumbent media companies, who we the public, never hear the bad news about, other than the bad news they want us to hear. I remember when this became totally clear to me. A friend who was a tenured reporter at the San Jose Mercury-News had a scoop. He/she was an insider to one of the biggest media buyouts in history (at the time). I wanted to know when he/she was going to write about it. Never. That opened my eyes to something I should have been able to see much earlier. We never hear about things the media industry doesn't want us to hear. They manipulate and control us. Yet they feel transparent to us, the mere conveyors of information, or so they would have you believe. We need triangulation here. A source of news that is totally disconnected from the media industry.#
BTW, a disclaimer. Like a lot of other people in tech, I hated Gawker, even though I admire Nick Denton, its founder, a brilliant man with guts. We became closer when he was getting hammered by the Peter Thiel and Hulk Hogan as proxies for Silicon Valley, and he eventually lost Gawker. But I still think Gawker crossed the line of propriety, often, in unnecessary and destructive ways. Occasionally their reporters made up events. And they missed stories that were right in front of them, stories that would have revealed corruption in tech. But. The idea that any billionaire has the ability to shut down any publication at any time -- that's unacceptable. So net-net, I'm in favor of telling the Gawker story. And Apple, btw is the perfect example of a tech company that should never have a say in what stories get told. #
Their user interface is a classic corporate historic disaster mess.#
The software does all kinds of stuff I don't want it to do, automatically, like starting selecting programs for me to watch when I'm trying desperately to figure out how to tell it to show me the programs I'm trying to watch.#
The crazy thing about it is there aren't many things a person watching a TV wants to do.#
I want to choose between: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube TV and YouTube. Inside each site I already know their UIs. #
I need to go to settings, to change options for video, sound, captioning, turn off annoyances I don't want. I don't want to turn my life over to you for the ability to do that, btw.#
This TV has Alexa built in, I thought maybe I could use that to control the TV, but no, it's used to control everything but the TV. #
Shovelware. That's what this thing is filled with. #
I have a Roku stick which I have hooked into the TV and I can get there, but I'm not convinced that the apps in there have full access to the high resolution display. Who knows. #
The further we slide down the slope remember that it required some grease and a push from the great NYT which still has not accepted their responsibility for the Hillary's Emails story that was so pivotal in 2016. I mistakenly thought we were witnessing journalism's self-awareness and shame when I saw this headline. But no, they weren't accepting blame, they were blaming you and me.#
Now that I understand what agile development means, I realize that the story of how podcasting came into being is beyond agile. The user had a vision, but didn't know how to explain it. It sounded to me like there was something there, so I started prototyping ideas I thought might be what he was saying until it clicked. #
They were fed the Hillary's Emails story by a conservative dirty trickster, and they went with it, made it a campaign, based on either cynicism or ignorance.#
It hinges on whether the people at the NYT understood what email servers are, and have some basic idea of how they work and what they do. If they didn't know then it was ignorance. If they did know, then it was cynicism that basically their readers would have no idea and would trust them when they said this is a big story by repeatedly putting it on page one.#
Yet the things they said amounted to WTF -- how is this relevant. They never explained. And of course we now understand that there was nothing there.#
I don't doubt that Hillary Clinton would have been president for the last four years if they had done their job honestly and competently. #
The NYT's impact was at least that of Facebook. So when they blame Facebook they should have just as many column-inches about how the NYT fucked us up the ass in 2016. #
Last update: Monday December 14, 2020; 12:37 PM EST.
